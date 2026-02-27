CHAOS hit Malaga’s commuter trains this week after cockroaches were discovered on two Cercanias trains.

Just before the morning rush, two trains were pulled from service after cockroaches were discovered on board, requiring fumigation and disinfection before they could hit the tracks again.

Renfe, the company which operates Cercanias services, stated that “Following established protocols, both trains were immediately taken out of service and did not run.”

Then, a third train suffered a mechanical breakdown, compounding disruptions to services.

These incidents triggered a series of cancellations and delays on key lines – including the C1 line between Malaga and Fuengirola and the C2 line toward Alora – leaving hundreds of passengers stranded or delayed.

Transport union, CGT, described the roach infestation as a ‘plague’ and denounced the lack of replacement trains and staff.

A spokesperson from the CGT said, “This is what we’ve been saying for a long time: there’s a lack of equipment, a lack of staff, and a lack of will to provide Málaga with the train service it deserves.”

The infestation comes after strike action earlier this month brought Malaga’s commuter services to a standstill and caused significant disruption.

