British mum, 42, killed in front of children in horror car crash on notorious A-7 motorway

A BRITISH mother has died in front of her family after the vehicle they were travelling in ploughed into the back of a lorry in southern Spain.

The unnamed 42-year-old woman was in a van with three family members including a girl aged just seven when the horror crash unfolded on the A-7 motorway near Totana, Murcia.

An 18-year-old man was rushed to the nearby Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital after suffering serious injuries in the wreck.

Two other passengers – a 40-year-old man and a seven-year-old girl – were treated by emergency services for less serious injuries.

Two lorry drivers were also seen for minor injuries.

One of the victims of the collision was flung from the vehicle on impact and found lying on the road.

Spain’s 112 emergency service described the incident as “extremely serious”.

According to initial reports, distraction may have been a factor in the deadly smash.

A full investigation into the causes of the accident is underway.

The terrifying incident forced the closure of the right-hand lane of the motorway as emergency services treated victims and cleared up debris from the crash, leading to a mile-long traffic jam.

The A-7 motorway, running along the coast of southern Spain through Cadiz and Malaga and up into Valencia, has long held an unfortunate reputation as a hotspot for deadly crashes

According to a study in late 2024, the road is the site of a traffic accident every four days, ranking it as Spain’s second-most dangerous motorway.

Just nudging ahead in first place is the AP-7, which follows Spain’s eastern coast until the border with France.

