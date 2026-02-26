SEVILLA Airport is gearing up for a major renovation to make travel smoother and safer for the nine million passengers who pass through each year.

A €235 million investment will fund the upgrades which will get underway in 2027 and conclude in 2031.

From 2022-2026 only €55 million was dedicated to improvements at the airport.

The major overhaul will include renovated bathrooms, a new VIP lounge and improved air-conditioning – designed to make travel more comfortable in the sweltering summer heat.

Security will be upgraded to shorten queues, and the car park will also be expanded.

Passengers at gates 10 and 11 will no longer have to venture onto the tarmac, thanks to new boarding bridges that make boarding quicker.

A new solar powered energy system will be installed to power the growing airport.

In terms of passenger safety, a new emergency building for fire services and a fire simulator (so drills can be carried out efficiently) are also proposed.

Holidaymakers, however, will be footing at least part of the bill for the upgrade with a fee of €0.35 per passenger.

The airport’s operator, Aena, will also contribute to financing the revamp.

Although the improvements are a few years away, Sevilla Airport is on track to become a safer, more comfortable hub for passengers.

