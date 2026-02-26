THIS is the moment a man tried to evade arrest by using his own infant son as a ‘human shield’ in Madrid.

Shocking footage shows police officers struggling to restrain the 34-year-old as he clutches the terrified toddler to his chest.

The boy’s mother can also be seen rushing into the scuffle – only to be pushed aside as officers pin the suspect in a stranglehold to subdue him.

The officers faced backlash after the footage went viral online, with users on X accusing them of police brutality.

However, authorities said the suspect had behaved aggressively shortly before the altercation, and allegedly even urged bystanders to attack the officers.

The confrontation erupted on Sunday in Plaza Puerto Rubio, Puente de Vallecas, after a group of four men tried to flee as police entered the square during a routine patrol, authorities said.

When officers caught up and demanded their IDs, a fifth man – the suspect – allegedly encouraged the others to attack the police.

Officers then turned their attention to him, and he reportedly headbutted one officer and struck another while scooping up his son in a desperate bid to shield himself.

The man and two others now face charges of resisting and disobeying police, as well as assaulting an officer.

The boy’s mother was also later detained at Vallecas police station, authorities have said.

Video shared on social media appears to show the woman trying to rescue her son from the scuffle before an officer strikes her in the face. Police, however, say she was arrested for allegedly ‘clawing’ at an officer during the altercation.

Authorities also confirmed four officers suffered minor injuries, though no one else was harmed in the incident.

The suspect is an Ivory Coast national and all detainees have prior convictions, a source told the Olive Press.

