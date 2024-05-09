GIVEAWAY: Win six months of FREE membership at the newly upgraded Max Fitness gym on Spain’s Costa del Sol

MAX Fitness gym is offering an incredible six months of free membership.

Entering the giveaway could not be easier, click on this link here and type in a couple of simple details for a chance to win.

The competition is running unti May 12 (this Sunday), so sign up while you still can.

Max Fitness is located on the Max Beach complex on Mijas Costa and has just installed a fantastic outdoor training area on its roof.

Inside the Max Fitness gym in Mijas Costa

The new outdoor area at Max Fitness in Mijas Costa

Its website explains: “Max Fitness Gym is a new concept of gym with open spaces and all activities integrated in the same area.

“Suitable for high performance athletes as well as for people who want to improve their health and fitness.”

The gym has a range of cardio machines and weights and has a trained team of experts to advise on all things fitness – including nutrition.