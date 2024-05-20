20 May, 2024 @ 15:51
20 May, 2024 @ 14:22
1 min read

Be secure!: Did you know thieves can steal your car in under a minute? This company in Spain can help prevent theft

by
Car Thief Trying to Open Car From the Inside. Car Insurance Concept.

THE Costa del Sol is a hotspot for car theft due to the abundance of luxury vehicles available for organised crime rings to target. 

However, at SecureStart, we are one step ahead with our range of top quality security measures. 

Our extensive selection of products are designed to safeguard cars, vans, motorbikes, campervans, trucks and boats against theft. 

Picture: Adobe Stock

These include Pandora Alarms, one of the most advanced security systems available, complete with GPS connectivity and a mobile app. 

This service is also available for camper vans so you can sleep easy while road tripping around Spain. 

We are also Spain’s exclusive provider of Can-Phantom immobilisers, allowing you to craft your own secret security pin. 

As well as Pandora security systems, we offer Pandora’s Tracer GPS tracker and a variety of dash cams, to keep you safe in any situation. 

All of our products protect you against key cloning, relay attacks and are covered by a three-year warranty. 

SecureStart offers Ampire and Fusion marine products, with audio and entertainment solutions. 

With prices from €399 to €1999, we offer solutions tailored for all vehicles and budgets. 

Our professional installers can kit out your vehicle wherever suits you, if that’s at work, home or our stations.

On average, installation takes around five to six hours but it’s more than worth the wait. 

Based in La Linea, SecureStart is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 7pm. 

More information: click here

Send Us A Message Phone: +34 610 283 435
Email: [email protected]

Monday-Saturday: 9AM – 7PM
Sunday: CLOSED

