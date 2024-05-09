9 May, 2024 @ 16:57
9 May, 2024 @ 16:40
Armed police in riot gear storm the Real Padel club and gym in Marbella: ‘Multiple arrests’ are made while a helicopter hovers above

by

POLICIA Nacional have raided a popular padel tennis club and gym on the Costa del Sol.

Footage shared online shows a row of Policia Nacional cars lined up outside the Real Club in Puerto Banus.

Other clips show officers in riot gear, including helmets, marching into the centre, situated behind the destroyed former Sisu Hotel.

Local paper Marbella24Horas reported on X that there had been ‘multiple arrests’ during the raid.

Policia Nacional vehicles are seen parked outside the Real Club near Puerto Banus (INSTAGRAM/Marbellasequeja)
Police officers in riot gear and helmets can be seen marching past gym goers (INSTAGRAM/Marbellasequeja)
Helicopter hovers above the Real Padel club near Puerto Banus in Marbella

Images on social media show shocked gym goers watching on as agents clearly march towards a target.

Meanwhile, a helicopter could be seen hovering above the club.

The Olive Press has contacted the owner of the club for comment.

It follows a similarly dramatic arrest last year when a man accused of harassing his ex partner was cuffed while working out at the same gym.

A police patrol was sent to the club after the alleged victim filed a complaint against the accused at Estepona’s Policia Nacional office.

The agents stormed into the sports complex and screamed ‘get on the floor!’ at the suspect.

Laurence Dollimore

