A man accused of harassing his ex partner has been arrested in a Marbella’s gym.

A police patrol was sent to the gym after the alleged victim filed a complaint against the accused at Estepona’s Policia Nacional office.

The agents stormed into the sports complex, taking not only the alleged harasser but all the users by surprise.

“Get on the floor!” the cops ordered the suspect, giving him no chance to escape.

This was no average detention, as the accused is believed to have been known by the officers for allegedly having acted violently on previous occasions.

His ex had told the police that since breaking up, he had been regularly harassing her near her job and home address.