THE BARCELO hotel group is gearing up for a busy summer in Spain after taking over management at two four-star hotels on the Costa del Sol.

The hotelier now has a total of five resorts across the country, with Torremolinos and Marbella the latest two to be added to their property portfolio.

With support from Hotel Investment Partners (HIP), the group has taken over the management of the 178 room strong Hotel Guadalmina Spa & Golf Resort as well as the super sized Occidental Torremolinos Playa hotel.

The Torremolinos resort boasts over 500 fully renovated room, two restaurants, a children’s club, water park and pool bar.

The group says it ‘makes it the perfect destination for a family vacation’ and called the purchase ‘a strategic destination for its expansion in Andalucía’.

The Barceló Hotel Group now manages five establishments located in Malaga, Fuengirola, Torremolinos and Marbella – where it has two hotels. In total there are 1,500 rooms more than 500 workers are employed when at full capacity.

Gaspar Sáez, regional director of Barceló Hotels for Andalucía and Valencia, said, “It is still too early to make forecasts. Everything will depend on the evolution of the pandemic and restrictions on mobility, both in the national market and in the United Kingdom, a strategic market for the Costa del Sol.”

He said, “We trust that it will be a better summer than the previous one. We are more optimistic from September, where we see an upward trend in demand that we trust will mark the beginning of the recovery of the sector.

READ ALSO: