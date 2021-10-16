THE MILD out of season climate on Orihuela Costa means the region popular with expats and Spanish alike can enjoy a ‘Winter Beach’ programme.

Starting today, October 16, a new schedule starts over weekends at Cala Cerrada (La Zenia) and La Caleta (Cabo Roig) beaches.

Orihuela Costa also includes the popular expat areas of Playa Flamenca, Camposol and Villamartin.

Local councillors of ‘Beaches and Youth’, Antonio Sánchez and Mar Ezcurra presented the programme yesterday, October 15, containing all the aquatic, sports and children’s activities organised for the autumn and winter months.

The winter programme was announced yesterday by local councillors

Sánchez himself encouraged people to, “take advantage of the coastline’s good weather that allows us to use our beaches, activities and sports for the whole family.”

At La Caleta beach in Cabo Roig, Yoga and children’s activities will be available on Saturdays until December 11.

Paddle Surf will also be available until Saturday, November 13

From this Sunday, October 17, Pilates and children’s activities will be available until December 12, with canoeing possible until November 14.

At Cala Cerrada in La Zenia, surfing lessons are available every morning from today until November 13.

Mar Ezcurra explained: “The activities are free and designed for all ages.”

Continuing, “[They are] a healthy leisure option in a family atmosphere on our beaches.”