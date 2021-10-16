ENGLAND legend and top TV pundit Gary Lineker has become the most recent signing to the latest project from La Liga.

The former Leicester, Spurs and Barcelona player, who won the Golden Boot at the World Cup in Mexico in 1996, has joined the team of presenters at LaLiga TV, just after the channel launched an ambitious project to broadcast Spanish football in English 24 hours a day.

“We started broadcasting three years ago for all of sub-Saharan Africa and in 2019 we reached Ireland and the United Kingdom,” explains Roger Brosel, head of Content and Programming at LaLiga.

Gary Lineker in his Barcelona days

“Thanks to the agreement with the operator Premier Sports, the channel is now available on Sky, Amazon Prime and Virgin TV.”

The former BBC Match of the Day presenter will join other top-level former footballers including Albert Ferrer, Gustavo Poyet and Gaizka Menditea, for live broadcasts of LaLiga Santander matches and in post match analysis programmes produced in English from the Mediapro studios in Barcelona.

