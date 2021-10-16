THE body of a 24-year-old Irish holiday maker has been found in the swimming pool of a luxury property on the Costa del Sol.

The tragic discovery was made by friends yesterday morning (October 15).

Police and medics were called in, but there was nothing they could do to revive the young man, who was declared dead at the scene.

At 10.25am emergency services were alerted that a man had been pulled from the water at a property called Finca la Judia on Camino de Angel in Nueva Andalucia, a short drive from the Marbella marina of Puerto Banus.

A post mortem will be held in Malaga. It is not known if the victim – who has not been named by police – had been swimming or fallen in the pool.

An emergency services spokesman said: “A man aged 24 died yesterday morning/on Friday morning at the swimming pool of a house in Marbella in the province of Malaga.”

The tragedy happened on the same day that a court shelved a criminal inquiry into a father and his daughter and son at the Club Na Costa World resort in nearby Mijas.

Nueva Andalucia

Police and prosecutors had launched an investigation after the Christmas Eve, 2019, incident in which tourists Gabriel Diya, 52, Comfort Diya, nine, and Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, died.

It was on the first day of a mini-break when Comfort got into difficulties in the pool. Her father and brother jumped into her rescue, but with fatal consequences. Her distraught mother could only watch the triple-tragedy unfold.

A court report showed that the three drowned ‘probably due to their lack of swimming skills combined with the stress, nerves and panic they suffered in an attempt to save their lives and that of their relative’.

The court order agreed to close the proceedings with the approval of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and based largely on two reports from the Guardia Civil.

READ MORE: