In the frame: Dezeen Awards architecture shortlist announced and we bring you six of the best

THE architecture shortlist for this year’s Dezeen Awards has been revealed.

A total of 82 projects are competing for awards across 15 architecture categories, submitted by studios from 32 countries, including Spain, Germany, Bangladesh, Rwanda, Turkey, Taiwan, Niger, and Mexico.

The most represented countries are the United Kingdom with 10 shortlisted projects, followed by the USA with nine, and both China and Australia with seven entries each.

Notable projects include a solar farm hub in Turkey clad with mirrored steel panels, and a sprawling, plant-filled airport terminal in India spanning 255,000 square metres.

Also on the shortlist are a renovated bookstore in China, a Tokyo development with undulating green roofs, and a treetop walkway in Norway made from pinewood.

A housing prototype for displaced communities, developed by Holcim in collaboration with the Norman Foster Foundation and showcased at the Venice Architecture Biennale, has also been nominated.

Chris Cooke, a Dezeen Awards judge and head of design collaborations at Bentley, commented: “Our partnership with Dezeen Awards continues to spotlight ambitious and innovative projects. This year’s shortlist is filled with sophisticated, thoughtful designs, many of which reflect a strong commitment to environmental responsibility.”

The shortlisted projects were evaluated by a distinguished architecture jury, including architects Keiji Ashizawa, Francine Houben, Dong Danshen, and Sumaya Dabbagh.

Winners for each category will be announced live during the Dezeen Awards ceremony onb November 26.

The 15 category winners will then compete for the coveted architecture project of the year award.

Here, the Olive Press has chosen half-a-dozen standout projects from the shortlist….

Civic Project

Beijing City Library

Photo by Zhu Yumeng

The Beijing City Library claims to be a modern landmark. “It boasts the world’s largest climatised reading space and China’s largest load-bearing glass system,” says Snøhetta, the architecture firm behind the project. The library’s design is inspired by Beijing’s natural landscape, inviting the outdoors in through sculpted interior forms. It features a variety of informal zones, reading spaces, and conference rooms, making it a hub for learning, culture, and community in the digital age.

Health and Wellbeing Project

Atmosphere

Photo by HG Esch Photography

Designed for the Hotel Krallerhof in Leogang, Austria, the new Atmosphere facility integrates seamlessly into the surrounding mountain landscape. The curved split-roof structure extends over 100 metres, lowering toward a spring-fed lake and enclosing a 50-metre-long infinity pool. The design by Krallerhof and Hadi Teherani Architects incorporates sustainable materials and regional partners, emphasizing a harmonious connection with nature. A retractable glass facade allows the interior to blend with the surrounding environment, creating a peaceful alpine oasis for relaxation.

Heritage Project

Weishan Chongzheng Academy Bookstore

Photo by Arch-Exist Photography

Trace Architecture Office (TAO) transformed the historic Weishan Chongzheng Academy in Beijing into a multifunctional bookstore. Collaborating with the local government and Librairie Avant-Garde, TAO’s design preserved the building’s original atmosphere while adding modern functionality, including exhibition spaces, a small theatre, and a coffee shop. The design approach focused on minimal intervention to protect the existing structures, including the preservation of courtyard trees, reflecting a deep respect for the site’s historical and natural heritage.

Infrastructure and Transport Project

Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2

Photo by Ar. Ekansh Goel/Studio Recall

Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore, India, reimagines the airport experience by incorporating natural elements. Designed by Skidmore Owings & Merrill as a ‘terminal in a garden’, the 255,000-square-metre space connects passengers to nature, inspired by Bangalore’s reputation as the Garden City. The terminal boosts the airport’s capacity by 25 million passengers annually and serves as a gateway that integrates lush landscapes into the typically bustling airport environment, setting a new standard for international terminals.

House (Rural) Category

Barneys Ruin

Photo by Joe Laverty Photography

Patrick Bradley Architect’s Barneys Ruin project in Maghera, UK, took an innovative approach to preserving historical ruins. “The clients were determined to keep the ruins untouched,” said Bradley, which led to a concept where a new structure delicately floats above the existing site. The house weaves through the ruins, creating a powerful contrast between the old and the new, preserving the site’s heritage while introducing modern design.

House (Urban) Category

Beyond-the-family Kin

Photo by Imagen Subliminal/Miguel de Guzman/Rocio Romero



In Madrid, the Beyond-the-family Kin project redefines living spaces for older residents, fostering intergenerational care and social connections. The design, by Ignacio G. GalAn and OF Architects, creates diverse living arrangements that challenge the isolation often faced by the elderly, promoting independence while offering communal care options. The architectural layout supports flexible living arrangements, with financial strategies designed to enhance the quality of life for its occupants.

See the full shortlist here.