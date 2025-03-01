1 Mar, 2025
1 Mar, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

8 bedroom Villa for sale in Nuestra Senora de Jesus with pool garage – € 2,750,000

Opportunity! House with tourist license and incredible views of Dalt Vila. Perfect for investment – an unbeatable location, close to the beach (2 min by car, Marina Botafoch and the most famous clubs in Ibiza). The house is built on two floors, with 8 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, each with its own access and 380 m2 built. On the ground floor we find a modern open-plan kitchen, with a large living room that opens onto the sunny terrace at the back. Another living room with views of the garden and the pool, a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and another 4 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. On the upper… See full property details

Villa

Nuestra Señora de Jesus, Ibiza

  8 beds

  5 baths

€ 2,750,000

