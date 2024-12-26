Police find flooded drugs lab producing cocaine at ground zero of Valencia DANA

THE Guardia Civil in Valencia has revealed that it found a drugs laboratory that had been flooded out during the October 29 DANA.

The discovery was made in Beniparrell the following day but details have only been made public on Thursday- nearly two months later.

The building contained a range of equipment used to produce and handle narcotics.

Items recovered included a hydraulic press, wooden moulds, methacrylate sheets, as well as various drugs.

The premises had been flooded and the electrical installation was in a dangerous state with the fuses still switched on.

The state of the building was said to be ‘unsafe’ and was located at an unspecified address in the centre of Beniparrell.

The Guardia Civil working with the Beniparrell Policia Local discovered that the drugs laboratory had been used by several local residents.

They seized some narcotics from the property and subsequently raided five addresses.

Officers removed 2.6 kilos of cocaine, €1,700 in cash and precision weighing scales.

Three Spaniards aged 27, 33, and 38 have been arrested and a 23-year-old Romanian national is being investigated.