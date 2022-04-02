MADRID is officially home to the best sandwich in Spain.

Neotavern of Santerra was crowned cream of the crop at Spain’s ‘Sandwich Oscars’, when its chef took the top title at the Madrid Fusion Sandwich Contest.

The gourmet tapas bar, located on Calle Ponzano in Chamberi, melted away the competition to score the top prize in the competition, now in its ninth year.

Following a taste-off against hundreds of sandwiches from across the country, chef Maximo Benagues’ sarnie was judged as the winner.

Experts ruled his ‘Ventresca Madurada’ as the top choice, thanks to its delicious combination of tuna, pepper tartare, garlic, oil, pepper sauce, mustard, lettuce and smoked cheddar.

Credit: Madrid Fusion Sandwich Contest.

But Benagues said it was the tuna that made his sandwich so special. The red tuna belly is matured with sea salt for 24 hours and wrapped in ribeye fat, the chef revealed.

The chef bagged the winning trophy – along with €1,500 – and was followed closely by Alejandro Salcedo in second place. The chef from the Eatyjet restaurant in Vitoria-Gasteiz delighted the judges with his special twist on the Banh Mi sandwich.

Meanwhile Josemi Martínez from the Baleric Cap Vermell Gran Hotel in Mallorca snagged third place with a sandwich called ‘Bocaillo’.Winner Benagues said despite the long ingredient list, his award-winning sandwich ‘can easily be made at home’.

Those hoping to taste a real bite of his success can enjoy the sandwich at the restaurant in the capital. Que aproveche.

READ ALSO: