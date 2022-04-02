OXTGENSPA is a revolutionary new way to help you feel healthy, rejuvenated, and revitalised.

Regular use of OxygenSpa has a host of scientifically proven effects, including: improving your physical and intellectual performance, speeding up the recovery process after an illness, increasing cell regeneration, combating fatigue, and improving concentration.

Treat yourself. Photo: OxygenSpa Marbella

But don’t just take our word for it, see what our customers have to say:

“I visited OxygenSpa in February after a problem with scarring which was being treated by painful laser therapy as well as bad stomach problems after a hernia surgery and hip problems. After only 6 sessions in OxygenSpa in San Pedro, I noticed my skin healing more quickly, and the stomach pain I had completely disappeared.” Natalia, San Pedro.

“Do not hesitate to try this. After my first session, my bronchial issues and difficulty breathing and sleeping at night disappeared. Now I go to the OxygenSpa sessions a couple of times a week, and I continue to feel better. I have been recommending this to all my colleagues, relatives, and friends. All I can say is… do not hesitate to give it a try.” Lorenzo Vega, San Pedro de Alcantara.

A session in the increased atmospheric pressure of the OxygenSpa allows your body to absorb a lot more oxygen as well as hydrogen, which acts as a strong antioxidant and boosts the body’s repair and regeneration abilities.

The therapy takes place in a relaxing environment, complete with reclining chairs, air purifiers, ambient music, and complimentary herbal teas and coffee, as well as ‘Redox’ or hydrogenated water to assist your body’s recovery.

OxygenSpa is currently offering a special offer, exclusive to Olive Press readers. Mention the Olive Press to the OxygenSpa to receive a 50% discount on your first session.

Contact the OxygenSpa team for more information info@oxygenspa.es or www.oxygenspa.es