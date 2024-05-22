WATCH: “I’ll knock you spark out you p****!”: Tommy Robinson starting fights in Portugal again as he threatens man filming him in posh Algarve golf resort

FAR-RIGHT thug Tommy Robinson has been caught on camera starting another fight in Portugal – this time at a legendary golf resort in Portugal.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, is seen aggressively bawling at a man in a blue t-shirt while a third man separates them.

The incident took place at the exclusive Quinta do Lago Campus in the Vale do Lobo Golf and Beach Resort on Monday.

Lennon, who has three children and an ex-wife he divorced as bankruptcy loomed in 2021, is believed to be holidaying in the Algarve with members of his family.

He threatens the man who was allegedly filming him at the resort, shouting: “I’ll knock you spark out you little p****.”

Apparently alarmed for the welfare of his children, he adds: “I’m with my kids, so who the f*** do you think you are?”

Lennon is likely resting up ahead of a planned march that he is organised with his followers in London on June 1.

After a period lying low, Lennon has become a regular in London after getting arrested at an anti-semitism march in November.

But he was acquitted of breaching a dispersal order this month due to a technicality with the paperwork.

He was, however, fined £900 for contempt of court for failing to appear at a hearing regarding unpaid legal fees from a previous libel case.

It’s not the first case of disorderly conduct in Portugal for the founder of the English Defence League, who has also been spending time in Benidorm.

He was caught on camera squaring up to an England fan during a Nations League match outside in Guimaraes, just moments after he punched another fan in the face outside the stadium in 2019.

This led to a four-year football banning order in December 2020 for ‘causing or contributing to violence’ at a football match.