Beach workers’ strike is called off in Spain after trade union secures 30% salary increase

BEACH workers in Spain’s Canary Islands have decided to call off a strike that was due to start this weekend, after their trade union managed to secure a 30% pay increase.

The staff are tasked with providing sun-beds and umbrellas in the San Bartolome de Tirajana area of Gran Canaria, and their indefinite stoppage – which was slated to begin on June 8 – would have left holidaymakers and residents without the popular beach facilities.

Around 30 workers were set to down tools, in protest at their pay and conditions. They were working under a collective agreement that had expired 11 years ago, according to news site La Provincia.

After 18 months of negotiations, however, they have managed to secure a new deal, prompting them to scrap strike plans.

The new deal reached with the company that manages the service, Perfaler Canarias, includes a salary increase of nearly 30% over the coming four years.

Until now, the average monthly salary for these workers was around €1,100 a month.

The new arrangement, however, will see them take home a bonus of €127 a month given that the job has its dangers, due to the severe exposure to the sun.

What’s more, from 2024 they will see a rise of €250 a month (14%), followed by a 3.6% rise the next year, 6% for 2026, and another 5% for 2027.

The staff will also enjoy extra pay for working on fiestas, and more regular medical checks due to the dangers of sun exposure.

“The workers are happy,” said union representative Daniel Casal and spokesperson for the staff. “We have not reached an amazing salary, but the increase will be very notable.”