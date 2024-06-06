EXCLUSIVE: How email accounts used by Madeleine McCann supsect Christian Brueckner ‘tie him to the disappearance of the British toddler’  

THE Olive Press can reveal the emails Christian Brueckner used at the time Madeleine McCann was abducted in Portugal.

The German paedophile was using at least four accounts in May 2007, when the British toddler was snatched from her holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, on the Algarve.

The expat sex offender used one in his own name and another email [email protected] to send and receive child pornography, which he bought and sold.

However, it has emerged that he deleted all emails from the inbox of at least one of the accounts from the beginning of 2007.

Detectives, who secured data from Microsoft and Meta from Ireland in 2019, believe they were deleted soon after an investigation into him over Maddie was launched in 2013.

The information on his direct links to the disappearance of toddler Maddie, then three, finally came out in a German court yesterday.

And today, the Olive Press can reveal the emails of two other accounts, as well as his online nickname on Facebook and Skype at the time.

Christian Brueckner during his ongoing trial in Germany (COPYRIGHT OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

We can also reveal how he was working closely with a shady undertaker based in southern Germany, called Frank S, who was helping him buy and sell his child porn.

In one alarming conversation from 2013 Brueckner – who used the nickname ‘Holger Wahnsinn’ meaning ‘Madness of Holger’ – told the man he planned to snatch a child and abuse her for days.

He added he would make ‘lots of short films’ and ‘document exactly how she is tormented’.

As well as frequent chats on Skype, he also used three other accounts, the Olive Press can reveal.

One of these was in his own name shortened to ‘[email protected]’, another ‘[email protected]’ and a third was ‘[email protected]’, detectives in Germany have discovered.

One of these accounts – which Brueckner’s defence have been trying to get copies of – was described in court by a senior German detective as the ‘murder’ account.

While Titus Stampa insisted he was unable to discuss the emails in more detail – or confirm if they included any photos or videos – he confirmed to Braunschweig Court of their existence.

Speaking on Day 22 of Brueckner’s trial over five separate sex offences, including three rapes and two child abuse cases, Stampa referred to it as the ‘murder’ email account, which directly linked Brueckner to the abduction.

But, as with his boss Rainer Grimm, who took the stand last month, he said he could not divulge further details as it was ‘related to the killing’ of Maddie.

The experienced officer did however add that they had also got another external hard drive ‘also belonging to the killing case’.

The bearded detective, based at the BKA’s headquarters in Wiesbaden, told the court that Brueckner had allegedly deleted all emails from another account in early 2007, when Madeleine vanished from Praia da Luz.

“I can remember that things were ‘massively’ deleted in the inbox. There was nothing in there from January 2007,” he explained to judge Uta Engermann.

However, he added that they were able to secure a series of ‘disgusting’ emails in the sent folder.

He added they contained some of the ‘hardest child pornography’ ever made and he had sent it ‘back and forth’ with numerous online friends.

Stampa explained that Brueckner had even given his real name and phone number to one of these online friends, the undertaker, Frank S, who the Olive Press can reveal has been helping police in their investigation.

Madeleine McCann disappeared on May 3, 2007

According to Stampa, Brueckner had used one of his Hotmail accounts to log into Skype to chat to other paedophiles in chat rooms.

It was here that he catalogued various sets of photos and videos and laid out a number of his sick fantasies.

Going under the pen name ‘Holger Wahnsin’ he started to create a rape fantasy involving a mother and a daughter who he captured and kept imprisoned.

Later, expanding it into a 24-page document, the ‘mother-daughter story’ involved him kidnapping a child and abusing her in front of her mother.

“It was remarkably brutal,” Stampa continued, adding it had been sent as ‘samples’ to various online contacts.

He added that Brueckner had told them ‘this is just the beginning’.

Stampa was one of two detectives, based at the BKA’s headquarters in Wiesbaden, who investigated and convicted him of an earlier crime of the rape of an American grandmother.

The Olive Press can reveal he went over to America to interview victim Diana Menkes before her trial in 2019.

She had been 72 when Brueckner had brutally attacked her in a long midnight ordeal in Praia da Luz, in 2006.

Brueckner is currently serving seven years for the attack.

He denies all five sex offences as well as his involvement in the Maddie disappearance.