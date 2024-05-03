‘Yes we want to f**k, but peacefully’: Organiser of a ‘mass orgy’ in a quiet village in Spain speaks out after thousands sign up

AN organiser of a ‘mass orgy’ in a quiet Spanish village speaks out after thousands sign up.

To the naked eye, the ViñaRock music festival is just like any concert taking place this weekend, May 2-4.

It has all the archetypes of any normal festival, a sea of tents, plenty of beer, multiple stages and…an orgy?

Despite the international names headlining the festival, all anyone is talking about is the mass orgy planned by festival goers in the nearby town of Villarrobledo (Castilla-La Mancha).

The poster advertised an event where ‘everyone f**cks’

Reportedly held in the Plaza Ciudad de Villarrobledo yesterday, May 2, the ‘meetup’ was been advertised on social media.

The event’s poster reads: “If we organise ourselves, we all f**k,” followed by the day’s programme.

Some 4,000 people are taking part and that’s just those signed up on Telegram.

It started with an ‘opportunity to get to know eachother’ at 12 noon, quite early by Spanish standards.

The workshop, which was due to start at 1pm, is focussed on ‘breaking myths, prejudices and legends regarding orgies and sexuality.’

It was followed by a ‘group meal’.

The organisers defined the event as ‘LGBTQI, hetereofriendly and BodyPositive’, warning they do not tolerate ‘shitty attitudes’ and ‘must have an open mind’.

They have also hit back at negative reactions they have received on social media, calling the comments ‘macho, misogynist, homophobic, sexist’.

Now, a spokesperson for Sexilidades, the organisers of the orgy, has spoken out.

The spokesperson criticised Spain’s ‘sexphobic’ society.

Photo: @isabelrubioa/Twitter

He said: “Yes, we want to f**ck, but peacefully.

“We want to be able to talk about what we did afterwards with our friends. We want to be in a safe environment to f**ck and for this, we need to open the can of worms that is sex.”

According to the group, Spain is a ‘sexphobic’ country who has latched onto the ‘orgy’ instead of focussing on the real issues.

He continued: “The media is talking about us because we put the word ‘orgy’ on a poster but you should be talking about the exploitation of workers in the festival, the amount of rapes.”

On Twitter, a poster appeared on Thursday afternoon, May 2, advertising a new press conference but the Olive Press has been unable to confirm if the orgy actually took place.

Sexiliades also organised a ‘mass kiss’.

Today, May 3, there will also be a ‘mass kiss’ at the doors to ViñaRock at 9pm.

