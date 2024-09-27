British couple found guilty of ‘outraging public decency’ after performing sex act in front of passengers on EasyJet flight from Spain’s Tenerife

A TRIP to the ‘mile-high club’ has turned into a trip to court for one British couple after they were caught red-handed performing a lewd sex act in front of the shocked passengers of an EasyJet flight returning from Tenerife.

Bradley Smith, 22, and his girlfriend Antonia Sullivan, 20, have both pleaded guilty at Bristol Magistrates’ Court to one count of outraging public decency by committing a sexual act in a public place.

They have been given a combined total of 570 hours of community service and ordered to pay €120 compensation to each of the three witnesses.

The Welsh couple were dragged off the plane by police officers after passengers spotted ‘vigorous hand movements’ underneath coats positioned on Smith’s lap just minutes after take off.

Antonia Sullivan, 20, plead guilty to performing a sex act on her boyfriend.

Shocked passengers reported hearing Smith, who is unemployed, asking his partner to ‘w**k me off’, with others catching an unfortunate glimpse of his manhood.

In their defence, the couple argued that Sullivan was simply stroking her boyfriend’s leg.

In her closing statement, judge Lynne Matthews told the pair: “You had no regard for the feelings of other passengers. There was a child sitting behind you who was able to see what was happening”.

“Who do you think you are and what right do you think entitled you to behave in that way in full view of people on that flight?”, she asked.