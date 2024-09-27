27 Sep, 2024
27 Sep, 2024 @ 13:05
5 bedroom Flat for sale in Inca – € 495,000

This elegant first-floor apartment, with lift, is located in the town of Inca, just 20 minutes from Palma and with quick access to the motorway. Located in a convenient area close to all services, this apartment combines comfort and functionality. Inside, the spacious and bright living-dining room, with triple-glazed windows, stands out for its open design, with a modern American kitchen equipped with state-of-the-art appliances. The apartment has 4 double bedrooms, one single and a dressing room. In addition, it has two bathrooms, one of them en suite, offering comfort and privacy. It also… See full property details

