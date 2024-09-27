27 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Sep, 2024 @ 13:03
··
1 min read

Hurricane Isaac is forming over the Atlantic: Experts give update on whether it will reach Spain

by

A TROPICAL storm brewing over the Atlantic is expected to become a hurricane within the next few hours.

Storm Isaac is currently moving eastwards towards Europe with sustained winds of around 100km/hr, reports El Tiempo.

By the end of Friday its winds are expected to exceed 120km/hr, making it a category 1 hurricane.

It will remain a hurricane until at least Sunday, weather forecasters predict.

However by the beginning of next week the system will begin to weaken.

Additionally, the storm, instead of heading towards Spain, as previously predicted, is more likely to head north.

El Tiempo explains: “Although there is still uncertainty in the evolution of the system, the current consensus of forecasts pushes the system towards the north.

“This would be due to a slower eastward movement, which would allow Isaac to be ‘captured’ by a trough from Canada, pushing it northward instead of allowing it to continue eastwards.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Watch: Johnny Depp visits children’s hospital in Spain while dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow

5 bedroom Flat for sale in Inca - € 495
Next Story

5 bedroom Flat for sale in Inca – € 495,000

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner is in ‘top 1% of dangerous criminals’ with penchant for ‘sadism and paedophilia’, psychiatrist tells court

MADELEINE McCann suspect Christian Brueckner is in the ‘top league’

British couple found guilty of ‘outraging public decency’ after performing sex act in front of passengers on EasyJet flight from Spain’s Tenerife

A TRIP to the ‘mile-high club’ has turned into a