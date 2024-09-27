Hurricane Isaac is forming over the Atlantic: Experts give update on whether it will reach Spain

A TROPICAL storm brewing over the Atlantic is expected to become a hurricane within the next few hours.

Storm Isaac is currently moving eastwards towards Europe with sustained winds of around 100km/hr, reports El Tiempo.

By the end of Friday its winds are expected to exceed 120km/hr, making it a category 1 hurricane.

#ÚLTIMAHORA ??Isaac será huracán pronto pero la trayectoria más probable ya no es España



?Isaac aún tiene categoría de tormenta tropical y presenta vientos sostenidos de unos 100 km/h



?En las próximas horas será huracán, pero lo más probable es que se desvíe hacia latitudes… pic.twitter.com/9pHfZWTs7H — Eltiempo.es (@ElTiempoes) September 27, 2024

It will remain a hurricane until at least Sunday, weather forecasters predict.

However by the beginning of next week the system will begin to weaken.

Additionally, the storm, instead of heading towards Spain, as previously predicted, is more likely to head north.

El Tiempo explains: “Although there is still uncertainty in the evolution of the system, the current consensus of forecasts pushes the system towards the north.

“This would be due to a slower eastward movement, which would allow Isaac to be ‘captured’ by a trough from Canada, pushing it northward instead of allowing it to continue eastwards.”