27 Sep, 2024
27 Sep, 2024 @ 12:55
Watch: Johnny Depp visits children’s hospital in Spain while dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow

THIS is the heartwarming moment Hollywood actor Johnny Depp surprised youngsters at a children’s ward in Spain while dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Depp, 61, stars as the swashbuckling pirate in the popular Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, which has grossed over €4 billion worldwide, running as the 16th-highest-grossing series of all time.

The award-winning actor regularly visits children’s hospitals after his daughter, Lily-Rose, was diagnosed with temporary kidney failure aged just seven.

Depp says he is forever in debt to the pediatric doctors who saved his daughter’s life, and so makes regular visits to surprise ill kids.

Yesterday, Depp, dressed in his Jack Sparrow attire, visited the Pediatric and Oncology department of Donostia Hospital where he posed for photos and joked with children. 

He is currently in the Basque Country ahead of the San Sebastian International Film Festival – his third visit in five years – where he will present his second directorial creation: Modi – Three Days On the Winga of Madness, a biopic that tells the story of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. 

Ben Pawlowski

