BREAKING: Orange weather alert is issued for the Costa del Sol and Ronda as Storm Laurence hits Spain

AN orange weather alert has been issued for parts of Malaga province tomorrow as Storm Laurence lands in Spain.

The warning from state weather agency Aemet affects the Costa del Sol and Ronda, and is in place between 6pm and midnight on Monday.

Forecasters predict that up to 80mm of rain could fall over a 12-hour period, accompanied by thunder.

Meanwhile the entire provinces of Cadiz, Huelva and Sevilla are on alert for the whole of Monday for both thunderstorms and rainfall.

Forecasts predict up to 40mm of rainfall over a 12-hour period across the three provinces.

The wet weather will continues across Andalucia into Tuesday, before a brief respite on Wednesday and Thursday.

But that won’t be the end of the rain, with Aemet predicting yet another storm to arrive on Friday, ushering in another wet weekend.

The good news is that temperatures will begin to rise this week, with highs going from around 16C this weekend to 22C by the end of the next week.