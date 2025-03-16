Storm Laurence hits Spain: Weather alerts are issued across Andalucia – including Costa del Sol

SPAIN is witnessing yet another ‘significant’ storm in the wake of Konrad and Jana, which both wrought havoc across Andalucia in the first two weeks of March.

Storm Laurence is rolling into the region today, bringing spring-like showers, with inland areas currently the most affected.

However, according to state weather agency Aemet, rainfall will intensify on Monday, repeating scenes from Storm Konrad last week.

The entire western half of Andalucia, including the Costa del Sol and Ronda, have been placed under a yellow alert for heavy rain tomorrow.

The warnings in Malaga province are in place between 6pm and midnight and warn of up to 70mm of rain over a 12-hour period.

Meanwhile the entire provinces of Cadiz, Huelva and Sevilla are on alert for the whole of Monday for both thunderstorms and rainfall.

Forecasts predict up to 40mm of rainfall over a 12-hour period across the three provinces.

The wet weather will continues across Andalucia into Tuesday, before a brief respite on Wednesday and Thursday.

But that won’t be the end of the rain, with Aemet predicting yet another storm to arrive on Friday, ushering in another wet weekend.

The good news is that temperatures will begin to rise this week, with highs going from around 16C this weekend to 22C by the end of the next week.