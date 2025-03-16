Fears for missing German carer and her dog who vanished from Spain’s Costa del Sol two days ago

THE expat community is desperately trying to locate a German carer who disappeared alongside her pet dog this week.

Martina (pictured above right), 61, and her pup Ellie were last seen in Elviria, Marbella at around 11am on Friday.

According to an online appeal, she then made a phone call at 1.30pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

The appeal said: “Please help… this is my mum’s caretaker Martina and her dog Ellie!

“They have gone missing since Friday the 14th of March. Last seen in Elviria at 11am and spoken to on the phone at 1.30pm. Phone is off since 3.17pm.

“Her patients are all between the Calahonda and Elviria area Marbella and she lives in Lunamar opposite the English International College so this is the area she moves in.

“Martina is German and 61 years old. She drives a blue Daihatsu Materia with German plates… and has her dog Ellie with her! The Marbella police have been notified!”

If you have seen Martina or think you might know where she is, contact tips@theolivepress.es.