16 Mar, 2025
16 Mar, 2025 @ 13:04
Fears for missing German carer and her dog who vanished from Spain’s Costa del Sol two days ago

THE expat community is desperately trying to locate a German carer who disappeared alongside her pet dog this week.

Martina (pictured above right), 61, and her pup Ellie were last seen in Elviria, Marbella at around 11am on Friday.

According to an online appeal, she then made a phone call at 1.30pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

The appeal said: “Please help… this is my mum’s caretaker Martina and her dog Ellie!

“They have gone missing since Friday the 14th of March. Last seen in Elviria at 11am and spoken to on the phone at 1.30pm. Phone is off since 3.17pm.

“Her patients are all between the Calahonda and Elviria area Marbella and she lives in Lunamar opposite the English International College so this is the area she moves in.

“Martina is German and 61 years old. She drives a blue Daihatsu Materia with German plates… and has her dog Ellie with her! The Marbella police have been notified!”

If you have seen Martina or think you might know where she is, contact tips@theolivepress.es.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

