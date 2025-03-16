16 Mar, 2025
16 Mar, 2025 @ 14:30
Need a job in Spain? Tourism fair is offering 1,800 positions with immediate start on the Costa del Sol

by
THE upcoming tourist season in the Costa del Sol is set to unleash a bonanza of jobs and employment.

More than 1,800 immediate vacancies will be up for grabs next week as Malaga province gears up for another bumper season.

The third annual Emplea Turismo job fair, taking place on Thursday, March 20, will see over 70 businesses from hotels to chiringuitos descend on Torremolinos Conference Centre in what’s become the region’s largest tourism recruitment event.

Job hunters can simply turn up between 9am and 6pm with no prior registration needed – potentially walking away with immediate employment ahead of the lucrative Easter period.

READ MORE: Why is it raining so much in Spain’s Andalucia? Experts at Aemet give their verdict

Cost Of Living Crisis
Up to 1,800 jobs are available in the tourism sector at the upcoming Emplea Turismo job fair

“Whether you’re a student, unemployed, or just looking for a fresh start in tourism, this is your chance,” said Javier Hernández, Executive Vice President of hotel association Aehcos. 

“From university graduates to vocational students, there’s something for everyone looking to break into or progress in the sector.”

The fair comes as Malaga’s tourism industry continues its remarkable post-pandemic recovery, now welcoming 14.5 million visitors annually. 

READ MORE: Top court backs restrictions on tourist flat licences for popular holiday region of Spain

Tourism chiefs estimate the sector accounts for up to 20% of the province’s GDP, making it the economic lifeblood of the region.

Torremolinos Mayor Margarita del Cid took a swipe at tourism critics, pointing out that her town’s hotels alone employed 1,713 people this January. “These aren’t just seasonal jobs anymore,” she insisted. “We’re talking about stable employment with real career progression.”

The event is backed by heavy hitters including the Junta de Andalucía and Malaga Provincial Council, with Gemma del Corral, Andalucía’s Director General of Tourism Promotion, highlighting that one in four Andalucian families depend on tourism for their livelihood.

READ MORE: Brits visiting Spain warned of potential 200% hike in holiday charges

For those looking to upskill, several educational institutions will also be present, including the prestigious culinary schools La Cónsula and La Fonda, Malaga University’s Tourism Faculty, and various public and private training centers.

With summer bookings already looking promising and airlines increasing their Malaga routes, tourism employers are keen to snap up talent early – making this fair a prime opportunity for job seekers across the Costa del Sol.

