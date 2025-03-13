Brits visiting Spain warned of potential 200% hike in holiday charges

THE BRITISH press are warning tourists of potential hikes in holiday charges of up to 200%.

The Sun and Wales Online have reported that holiday taxes on some Balearic Islands could shoot up dramatically this summer.

They claim cruise ship passengers could see overnight charges increased by 200% from €2 up to €6.

It comes as part of new measures proposed by the Balearic government which would affect Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera.

Maximum overnight charges could rise from €4 to €6 per person per night.

On the higher end of the scale, four and five-star accommodations could be slapped with a €42 per person per week tariff.

However, there is good news for winter travellers, with tourist fees for January and February scrapped.