13 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 Mar, 2025 @ 15:50
··
1 min read

Brits visiting Spain warned of potential 200% hike in holiday charges

by

THE BRITISH press are warning tourists of potential hikes in holiday charges of up to 200%. 

The Sun and Wales Online have reported that holiday taxes on some Balearic Islands could shoot up dramatically this summer.

They claim cruise ship passengers could see overnight charges increased by 200% from €2 up to €6. 

It comes as part of new measures proposed by the Balearic government which would affect Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera. 

Maximum overnight charges could rise from €4 to €6 per person per night. 

On the higher end of the scale, four and five-star accommodations could be slapped with a €42 per person per week tariff. 

However, there is good news for winter travellers, with tourist fees for January and February scrapped.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Watch: Heart-stopping moment baby GOAT runs onto motorway on Spain’s Costa del Sol

International gang based in remote Alicante finca grew and exported marijuana for export including the UK
Next Story

International gang based in remote Alicante finca grew and exported marijuana to countries including the UK

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop