13 Mar, 2025
13 Mar, 2025 @ 15:27
Watch: Heart-stopping moment baby GOAT runs onto motorway on Spain’s Costa del Sol

THIS is the heart stopping moment a baby goat ran into oncoming traffic on one of the Costa del Sol’s busiest roads.

The A-7 connects all the towns along the coast from Malaga, serving thousands everyday.

Today, those drivers got a shock as a baby goat jumped into traffic near Calahonda.

Video uploaded to Instagram by @fuengirolasequeja shows the animal leaping over a barrier into the road.

Clearly spooked, the goat propels itself into the barriers between carriageways as cars and lorries pass by.

It is then seen careering over the opposite side of the motorway before mounting the curb and disappearing into the distance.

Concerned social media users urged the video’s creator to call the police or Guardia Civil.

“That poor animal, it looks so scared and disorientated,” one wrote.

The animal is also a safety concern for motorists, as some may stop to save it or accidentally hit it, causing a collision.

