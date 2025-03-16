16 Mar, 2025
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Bahia de Casares with pool garage – € 455,000

Located in the heart of the Costa del Sol, between the elegance of Estepona and the unspoilt charm of Casares, this exclusive area offers a lifestyle like no other. Just a stone's throw from Doña Julia Golf, it is surrounded by green fields, breathtaking views of the Mediterranean and a serenity that makes it the perfect place to relax. Here, you can enjoy the best of both worlds: the tranquillity of nature combined with spectacular beaches, marinas such as La Duquesa and a vibrant culinary and cultural scene. It is the ideal place for golf lovers, nature lovers and those looking for a… See full property details

Apartment

Bahia de Casares, Málaga

  2 beds

  3 baths

€ 455,000

