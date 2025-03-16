16 Mar, 2025
OPINION: The Iberian Funeral scandal is a disgraceful betrayal of the British expat community in Spain

by

THE closure of Iberian Funeral Plans without any communication to customers is both a shocking and distressing abuse of the expat community, writes the Olive Press.

When people make the decision to move abroad, they often put their trust in their fellow countrymen once touching down in a foreign land. 

That’s exactly what the customers of Iberian did when they signed up to funeral plans with Stephen George Nelson’s company. 

VICTIM: Helen Hammond has lost thousands to Iberian
Photo: The Olive Press

Eager to make things as easy as possible for family at home should the worst happen, they took out plans to ensure that if they passed away, everything would be sorted for their loved ones. 

Little did they know, Nelson reportedly cared more about living a jet set lifestyle than the grief – and hard earned cash – of hundreds of expats. 

The Olive Press has spoken to dozens of people who have lost thousands to Iberian Funeral Plans, but that isn’t the worst part.

As if grieving for a lost family member was not hard enough, now people are having to figure out how to come up with cash for new funeral services and try to get their original investments back. 

HEARTBROKEN: Sue Truman took out a funeral plan to protect her children back in the UK.
Photo: The Olive Press

Unfortunately, Spain has failed to regulate such businesses and therefore only those using trustee backed bank accounts, which are also regulated by the UK’s FCA should be trusted. 

In the worst case scenario, some expats have even been left unable to carry out services for their deceased loved ones. 

Fighting this disaster in the courts will likely cost a pretty penny, not one many of those affected by this incident have to spare. 

Although it is not yet known for certain the context in which Iberian Funeral Plans ended, it is clear no contingency plans were put in place to protect their loyal customers in their hour of need. 

Many are now left without any cash to purchase new plans and feel ‘deeply untrusting’ of any other companies.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

