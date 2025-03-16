IN PICS: Las Fallas sculptures reveal scathing criticism of Valencian officials following deadly flooding

VALENCIANS have used the traditional Fallas festival to voice their outrage after hundreds were killed in tragic flooding last October.

The region’s iconic festival celebrates the arrival of spring by burning satirical models in the streets.

This year’s Ninot Exhibition, which showcases the smaller figures that compose larger fallas scenes, revealed a swathe of designs criticising the handling of disastrous DANA storms last year.

MOURNING: Valencia’s traditional festival remembered those who passed in tragic flooding last year. In this sculpture, the Valencia colours of red, yellow and blue adorn a woman embracing a death like figure as she kneels in mud.

PHOTO: The Olive Press

Held at the Museo de las Ciencias, the scenes often referenced the late warning message sent out to citizens while many were already fighting against the devastating floods.

One sculpture shows an disembodied arm sticking out from the mud, clutching their mobile phone while regional leader Carlos Mazon grinning holding a bottle of wine, making reference to the dinner he enjoyed before attending crisis talks.

COOKING UP A STORM: A sculpture of Mazon posed with a bottle of wine over a flood victim.

PHOTO: The Olive Press

Other ninots referenced Sanchez’s statement, ‘if you want help, ask for it’ over a ‘University of Lies, Falsehoods and Cynicism’ podium reading: “If you want to feel like a politician, step right up!”

TOUGH LESSON: This ninot invites people to ‘feel like a politician’ at the ‘University of Lies and Falsehood’

PHOTO: The Olive Press

Another shows Pedro Sanchez’s suggesting the Valencian Community should ‘ask for help’, showing the Prime Minister standing over a muddy Mazon.

Many used the traditional fallera figure, a woman dressed in the typical fallas dress, to show the destruction.

TRADITION: Many of the sculptures featured typical ‘fallera’ figures affected by the tragedy.

PHOTO: The Olive Press

One sculpture showed a fallera covered in mud and crying as she reached out for help.

Meanwhile others applauded volunteers who flocked to help, many bearing the phrase ‘only the people save the people’.

BATTLE CRY: Many sculptures included the phrase ‘only the people save the people’ (see the flag on the balcony)

PHOTO: The Olive Press

Similarly, some ninots celebrated heartwarming moments from the tragedy, including the rescue of a woman and her dog in Utiel.

HOPE: Some of the sculptures referenced heartwarming moments from the tragedy, including the rescue of beloved pets.

PHOTO: The Olive Press

The figures will be shown on the streets of Valencia from today before being burnt at the closure of the festival.

A select few voted for by the public will be saved from the flames.