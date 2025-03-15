15 Mar, 2025
15 Mar, 2025 @ 12:05
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sitges – € 725,000

[Available in April 2025] Renovated apartment for sale, 80m² built with sea views in Sant Sebastià, Sitges. In a Mediterranean-style building with few neighbors. The property features a bright living-dining room with direct access to a balcony with sea views. The independent kitchen is equipped with an oven, refrigerator, microwave, and washing machine. The sleeping area consists of 1 double bedroom and 1 single bedroom. The apartment also has a full bathroom with a shower, a laundry room, and a 15m² terrace. The finishes of the property include ceramic floors, double-glazed windows,… See full property details

Apartment

Sitges, Barcelona

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 725,000

