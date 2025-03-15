15 Mar, 2025
15 Mar, 2025 @ 11:00
British DJ Calvin Harris secures historic double residency at Ushuaia Ibiza

by
Calvin Harris on stage during Capital's Summertime Ball. The world's biggest stars perform live for 80,000 Capital listeners at Wembley Stadium at the UK's biggest summer party.

CALVIN Harris has secured a historic double residency at Ibiza’s premier nightclub Ushuaia.

He is the first artist to secure a back to back spot at the world class venue, with 25 exclusive performances. 

Harris will bring a ‘new live concept’ to the party island, performing on Tuesdays and Fridays throughout the season.

“This is something that’s never been done before, and I’m buzzing to be the first artist to hold a double residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza,” Harris said.

“None of this would be possible without the incredible fans who’ve been with me every step of the way. The energy of people from all over the world, all coming together at the epicenter of electronic music, is something I can’t wait to feel again. Two residencies, two completely different nights—this is going to be a season like no other.”

Harris is fresh off his headline performance at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience last October. 

Yann Pissenem, Founder and CEO of The Night League and Ushuaïa Entertainment added:”His ability to push creative boundaries has been a key part of Ushuaïa Ibiza’s legacy. With this unprecedented double residency, we are set to deliver something truly spectacular this summer.”Tickets are available here.

