Spanish gems are named among the world’s top 100 travel destinations

SPAIN has three of the top 100 cities in the world for travel, according to a new ranking.

Madrid claimed second place in the list, made by data analytics company Euromonitor.

It is thought Madrid was chosen for its cultural clout, strong economic performance and commitment to safety.

The Spanish capital was followed by Barcelona in tenth position thanks to its excellent cultural offering, with many works of master architect Gaudi.

Aerial view of the Sagrada Familia, a large Roman Catholic church in Barcelona, Spain, designed by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi.

PHOTO: Adobe Stock

Its economic performance is thought to soar in the next year, as the city raises tourists tax to investment in housing.

Paris was the top tourist destination in the world for the fourth year running, cementing its position as the ‘city of love’.

It was followed by Tokyo in third place, Rome in fourth and Milan in the fifth spot.

Further down in the list was New York, Amsterdam, Sydney and Singapore.

The respected company creates the list every year based on infrastructure, economic performance, culture, safety and sustainability.

Palma fell between the French city of Nice and the tropical destination of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Nadejda Popova, global head of loyalty at Euromonitor International, said: “Less-travelled destinations and third-tier cities are expected to rise in popularity as travellers seek hidden gems, off-season experiences and responsible tourism.”

“Consumers will prioritise culturally enriching, personalised experiences, making them the new travel currency.”