Pictured: The stunning hotel in Spain to be enjoyed by this year’s Oscar nominees

THIS is the elegant hotel in Spain chosen to be part of this year’s Oscar nominees prize pack.

Barcelona is the cosmopolitan capital of luxury in Spain, so it’s no surprise that its Cotton House Hotel was chosen by Oscar organisers as one of the prizes for this year’s nominees.

Found on Gran Via de las Cortes Catalanas, the five star hotel is part of the Autograph Collection by Marriott.

The stunning 19th century building was once the city’s Cotton Producers Association and can be chosen by Oscar nominees for an indulgent three night break.

PHOTO: hotelcottonhouse.com

It is one of three hotels selected by the organisers as part of the ‘Everyone Wins’ prize packs alongside the Santani in Sri Lanka and the Joali in the Maldives.

A refuge from the busy city, the Cotton House has a library, various lounges, marble staircases, a bar, restaurant and relaxing terrace.

PHOTO: hotelcottonhouse.com

For wellness buffs, there’s a calming pool, gym and spa, as well as on site tailor and travel advisor.

You can also enjoy a drink or a dip in the hotel’s rooftop pool with views over the city.

PHOTO: hotelcottonhouse.com

Just a stone’s throw from all the main landmarks including the Sagrada Familia, Casa Batllo and La Pedrera, the hotel is a relaxing oasis in the middle of Barcelona.

It has 83 boutique rooms and five suites, starting at €415 per night for two people.

PHOTO: hotelcottonhouse.com

Included in the pack is the Damasco Suite, with beautiful frescoes decorating the walls, a wide balcony facing Gran Via and a King Size bed crowned with a romantic canopy.

PHOTO: hotelcottonhouse.com

Guests can snuggle down on the plush sofa with a fresh coffee, reading one of the many books that line the walls.