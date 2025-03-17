Train strikes in Spain are called off after last-minute agreement is reached

A PLANNED nationwide railway strike that was poised to cause widespread disruption across Spain has been called off at the eleventh hour.

A deal between the Ministry of Transport and railway unions was finalised just four hours before the first strike was due to begin at midnight of Sunday – Monday this week.

The agreement has averted a seven-day strike that would have affected over a quarter of the 4,260 scheduled trains during the first five days of action.

It would have impacted 428 high-speed and long-distance services, 955 medium-distance trains, and 740 freight services.

Train passengers around Spain were threatened with a week of disruption and chaos due to nationwide strikes – that have been averted. Cordon Press Image

The threatened industrial action revolved around two main concerns.

One stems from Catalunya, where plans to transfer control of Barcelona’s commuter train network (Rodalies) from the national operator Renfe to the Catalan regional government had alarmed workers about their job security and employment rights.

Railway staff were also protesting against what they saw as steps toward privatising parts of Spain’s freight rail services, with particular concern over logistics company MSC gaining a stake in Renfe’s freight operations.

Under the new agreement, the Catalan regional government will gain more influence over its local train services but won’t take full control as originally planned.

The national railway company Renfe will maintain majority ownership, ensuring workers keep their existing employment rights.

Transport Minister Oscar Puente congratulated the negotiating teams for their work and ‘good willingness to reach an agreement’ shortly after the announcement.

However, the CGT union refused to sign the agreement, expressing its dissent on social media with the statement: “We don’t sell out!”

But with most of the other major unions on board – including Semaf, CCOO, UGT, SF-I and SCF – the planned disruption has been averted.