4 bedroom Villa for sale in Mojacar with pool – € 495,000

A truly incredible house which was influenced and designed on the Moorish villas found in the Sierra Cabrera. Located close to the promenade and Beach of Cueva del Lobo in Mojacar Playa in a stunning position of 500m2 of private landscaped gardens and terraces. This wonderful property offers views, space, privacy yet is just a few minutes’ walk from the beach. This 229.23m2 villa has private and gated parking to the front. There is also a large private garage with underbuilt Cinema, Gym, workshop and storage. The build quality is to a higher level that one would expect from a Villa in… See full property details

Villa

Mojácar, Almería

4 beds 4 baths

€ 495,000