Young woman wins ‘right to die’ case following first euthanasia law challenge in Spain

A BARCELONA court says a 24-year-old paraplegic woman can end her life following a legal challenge by her father and the Christian Lawyers group.

The matter though is not at end as Christian Lawyers have already made it clear that if they lost, they would appeal to Catalunya’s High Court.

Noelia C suffers from ‘serious dependency, chronic and disabling pain, as well as suffering’.

The judge said the requirements under Spain’s euthanasia law had been met, including an evaluation of Noelia by the CGAC- an independent Catalan body that ensures she is of sound mind to make a decision and meets the criteria.

The CGAC gave the green light in July 2024 for euthanasia to go ahead, but her father went to court to stop the process.

In the first trial of its kind in Spain held on March 4, Noelia reiterated her wish to die and that she wanted a ‘dignified death’.

At the hearing, seven doctors and experts who interviewed her during the evaluation process, confirmed their conclusions that we was fully entitled to go through with euthanasia.

After a suicide attempt in October 2022, Noelia was confined to a wheelchair and, according to the conclusions of the CGAC, she had a non-recoverable clinical situation’ that had an impact on her independence and daily life- a category covered for by the euthanasia law.

The Prosecutor’s Office also backed her stance after the process had been decided in a ‘firm, free and autonomous’ way.

