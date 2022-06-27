A drone owner faces a fine of up to €225,000 after causing an emergency alert at Alicante-Elche airport.

An airline pilot sighted the drone flying over the airport’s air space and alerted authorities.

DRONE ALERT

The incident occurred on May 16 but details were only released on Monday by the Guardia Civil.

Given the security threat posed by the drone, Guardia officers swung into action to find the unit and its operator.

A computerised tracking and monitoring system called Aeroscope was used to locate the offender.

AEROSCOPE IN ACTION

The drone operator broke a series of laws including infringing controlled airspaces and not having a licence to fly the commercial-style unit.

The prompt action by the Guardia Civil averted the need to cancel incoming and outgoing flights at Alicante-Elche airport.

