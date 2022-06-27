THE Alpujarra region has various signature dishes served to visitors in its countless bars and restaurants. Best of all, during certain hours of the day, you almost always receive a ‘tapa’ if you buy qualifying drinks – such as beer, wine, mosto and canned refreshments.

Alternatives exist to the traditional cuisine, which some people adore, while others feel is ‘too hammy’ or lacking in vegetarian options.

One place that prepares a popular selection of modern food is Pizza & Love, in Orgiva.

This is the place to enjoy an artisan pizza cooked in a wood oven, with slow fermentation in a Neapolitan style, and with vegetarian and gluten-free options available.

Artesan pizza at Pizza & Love. Photo: Jo Chipchase.

The restaurant has recently introduced a special range of ‘Mass Burgers’, as well as a main menu catering for omnivores and vegetarians/vegans alike.

For the summer season, Pizza & Love is introducing discounts and special deals on Wednesdays, Sundays, and Fridays. Cocktails are also planned, which can be enjoyed in chilled-out surroundings – with love. The restaurant celebrates its ninth anniversary on July 2.

Watch out for these favourite dishes of the region:

Migas – Breadcrumbs fried and frequently served with green pepper. Orgiva has a migas-cooking contest during its annual fiesta.

Migas. Photo: Wikipedia.

Choto – Kid or young goat. This dish is frequently served when people gather in groups, particularly at countryside retreats.

Kid or young goat. Image from A mis 30 por Boston.

Tortilla – omelette featuring potato and egg. This is best when it’s freshly cooked.

Spanish typical tortilla. Photo: Wikipedia.

Puchero de Hinojos – a seasonal delight, an extremely tasty stew made with fennel and chickpeas.

Puchero with fennel. Photo: Wikipedia.

Cazuela – taking its name from the term ‘cooking pot’, this is any type of stew containing potatoes, vegetables and meat.

Cazuela made with potatoes, vegetables and meat. Photo: Jo Chipchase.

Papas a lo pobre – despite the unappealing name, the ‘poor man’s potatoes’ are – in fact – delicious, comprising thinly-sliced potatoes fried in olive oil, with onion.

Papas a lo pobre. Image from Flickr.

Plato Alpujarreño – a dish featuring ‘papas lo del pobre’ as well as ham, morcilla, ‘longaniza’, pork, serrano ham and fried egg. You’ll be feeling stuffed after this one!

Plato Alpujarreño. Image Los viajes de Claudia

Cod (bacalao) – sometimes salted, sometimes prepared with garlic and tomato sauce.

Bacalao con tomate. Photo: Wikipedia.

READ MORE: