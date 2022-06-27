THE Policia Nacional are searching for two men who raped a 28-year-old Irish tourist in the El Carmen area of Valencia City.

The assault happened in the early hours of June 18 with the male victim telling police that the assailants were of ‘Arabic origin who spoke English in a French accent’.

News of the attack was only released a week later by authorities.

The holidaymaker was enjoying his last night of his vacation before returning to Ireland.

The victim was in a venue with a friend when he met the men who suggested they should leave together to party elsewhere.

While walking by the Turia river, the intentions of the men became clear, and he tried to leave.

They tore off his clothes and sexually assaulted him.

A doctor at Valencia’s La Fe Hospital confirmed that the tourist had been raped.

The Irish national flew back home later in the day after providing police with descriptions of his attackers.

