3 bedroom Beach Apartment for sale in Salobrena - € 110,000

Beach Apartment Salobreña, Granada 3 beds 2 baths € 110,000

In the valley, 3 kilometers from Salobreña we arrive to Lobres. A quiet and beautiful village to stroll through its streets and country roads, with hospitable people and an ideal location, with good access to the motorway, by which you can reach in 45 minutes Granada airport or 60 minutes Malaga airport. It will also give you easy access to the famous ski resort of Sierra Nevada, 1 hour and 30 minutes from Lobres. Lobres also has all kinds of services such as a bank, bakery, two supermarkets, a tobacconist, a pharmacy, a doctor, post office, municipal swimming pool and sports center. 10… See full property details