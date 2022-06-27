SIX people have been arrested by Benidorm’s Policia Nacional during a crime sweep targeting bars and clubs called ‘Operation Summer’.

The detainees, aged between 20 and 40, were described as being of ‘various nationalities’.

SUMMER SWEEP(Policia Nacional image)

Officers visited leisure venues in the city’s ‘English’ zone of Rincon de Loix.

The Policia Nacional said the operation was about visitors ‘enjoying their holidays safely’ inspections carried out at venues across the city.

Officers dropped in on two businesses suspected of illegally employing workers and permitting drug sales and consumption on the premises.

Seven sanctions were issued for allowing drug taking and also seven sanctions for irregular employment.

Two citations were also logged for what police called ‘a very serious infringement’ of Valencian regional laws over the use of public premises.

