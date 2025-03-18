This is the ultimate road trip from southern Spain to Portugal’s Algarve

Looking for an Easter escape? This road trip from the Costa del Sol along the Algarve is the perfect weekend getaway.

Just a few hours drive from Malaga’s coastline, Portugal’s Algarve region is a gem at any time of year but it shines especially bright in Spring, when sun drenched beaches have not yet been inundated with summer tourists.

While the trip is manageable in one sitting (as we did), you could stop along the way in the Spanish spots of Sevilla and Huelva to make the most of your journey.

The Andalucian capital, Sevilla comes alive at Easter with religious spectacles, ornate thrones and pompous parades.

EASTER: Sevilla celebrates Semana Santa with much pomp and circumstance.

Photo: Turismo Provincia de Sevilla

You’re sure to notice a buzz around town, as well as the pointy hats of the Nazarenos as dozens of brotherhoods throughout the city hold processions during holy week.

We recommend going on Maundy Thursday or Good Friday to catch a few before heading onwards.

After Sevilla, head straight to Portugal or if you don’t mind spending a night in Spain, continue onto Huelva.

There, you can admire the beauty and wildlife of Doñana National Park, including the Iberian lynx.

WILDLIFE HAVEN: Doñana will be beautiful following recent rainfall.

Photo: Turismo Provincia de Sevilla

Nearby, the enchanting town of El Rocio is worth a look for its sandy, picturesque streets frequented by handsome horses.

If you can’t get enough of Huelva, check out the main city and surrounding beaches such as Playa de Rompeculos.

Whether you’ve spent a couple of days between Sevilla and Huelva or hopped straight to Portugal, your first stop is the hamlet of Cacela Velha.

After driving to the border town of Monte Gordo on a Friday afternoon and sleeping at the Hotel Quinta da Rosa Linda, we set off bright and early on Saturday morning to discover this quaint spot.

A coastal village dotted with blue and white fishing houses, Cacela Velha makes a charming introduction to Portugal.

FISHING VILLAGE: Cacela Velha is a picturesque coastal town.

Photo: AlgarvePortugalTourism.com

Wander along the cobbled streets to reach the church, where you can admire panoramic views over the ocean.

Trace along the wall to the old fortress before making your way down the steps towards the beach and lake.

On a sunny day, you will be treated to a landscape of golden sands, blue skies and vibrant greens, dotted with ramshackle fishing boats.

STUNNING: The golden sand and clear waters of Cacela Velha make the perfect beach day.

Photo: AlgarvePortugalTourism.com

Though small, Cacela Velha is well worth your time on your way to the Algarve.

About a 15 minute drive away you’ll find your first stop in the coastal hotspot, Tavira nestled along the Gilao river.

Popular with expats and tourists, Tavira’s historic centre is full of beautiful town houses decorated with intricate tiles.

The Jardim da Alagoa is the perfect spot to enjoy a coffee and a pastel de nata on a spring day, with plenty of local cafes lining the square.

PASTEL BEAUTY: Tavira is full of candy-coloured charm.

Photo: Visit Portugal

Once refreshed, make sure to explore the surrounding narrow streets filled with artisan ceramic workshops, souvenir shops and adorable boutiques.

Stroll across the Puente Antiguo to reach the castle and its excellent views over the city and coast.

After wandering down through the garden, enjoy lunch in the Praca da Republica before heading to your next destination.

Next is one of the highlights of your Algarve adventure, the city of Faro.

Dubbed the ‘Palm Springs of Portugal’, Faro is home to the largest concentration of Modernist buildings in southern Europe.

DOWN TO EARTH: Faro is an unpretentious but beautiful city.

Photo: FaroPortugalTourism.com

Though often unloved and overlooked, this is exactly what lends the city its ‘laid back’ charm, perfect to be enjoyed on a lazy spring afternoon.

A visit to the historic centre is incomplete without a wander to the old cathedral, the town hall and the creepy Capela dos Ossos, decorated with the bones of former monks.

CREEPY: The Capela dos Ossos.

Photo: Robinson Felicio/Unsplash

After a stroll on the seafront, we began to feel peckish so opted for dinner at Cantinho, a traditional eatery with tasty options for veggies and meat eaters alike.

However, if you have time to spend another day in the area, we recommend venturing out of the town to discover Faro’s highlights.

HIDDEN GEMS: Benagil is a highlight of the Algarve coast.

Photo: WalkPortugal.com

The Parque Natural da Ria Formosa is a great excursion in kayak or boat, alongside the Ilha Deserta and the stunning rock formations at Benagil.

BEACH DAY: Ilha Deserta is a great spot for a relaxing escape.

Photo: FaroPortugalTourism.com

After a day exploring Faro town (we didn’t have time nor the good weather to explore the coast) we stayed in the well known resort Albufeira, at the Smy Santa Eulalia Hotel.

The next day, we headed straight to the tourist favourite of Portimao.

NATURAL MONUMENT: Portimao’s beach makes for a stunning walk.

Photo: The Olive Press

It’s easy to see why the beach town is so beloved from the moment you step foot on the coast.

Fine, golden sand stretches as far as the eye can see, only interrupted by towering rock formations which stand out against the turquoise water.

You could spend hours wandering between the coves and looking out at the views but if you manage to tear yourself away, the city of Lagos waits for you.

EXCITING: The vibrant city of Lagos.

Photo: Vini Andrade/Unsplash

A vibrant city, Lagos’ plethora of restaurants and bars peppered with bright facades and street art makes it feel youthful and exciting.

Popular activities include a wander around the old town, museums and other excursions to nearby islands and beaches.

The final stop on this mammoth Algarve road trip is the dramatic coastline of Sagres, one of Europe’s most south-westerly points.

While you can visit the historic Fortaleza de Sagres, you can also enjoy the impressive views around the fortress without paying a penny.

DRAMATIC: Sagres, Portugal.

Photo: Hermano Delgado/Unsplash

We recommend taking a walk around the cliffs before admiring the force of nature as huge waves crash against the rocks.

Unfortunately, this was the end of the road for us, but if you are lucky enough to have more time, the western coast of Portugal is also home to stunning beaches waiting to be explored.