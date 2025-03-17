Tornado warnings are issued for southern Spain as Storm Laurence wreaks havoc – including on the Costa del Sol

THE coastlines of Cadiz, Huelva, and Malaga could be hit by tornadoes and waterspouts tonight and tomorrow morning.

Aemet has issued yellow warnings for these three provinces with regards to storms, but the meteorological agency also says ‘the possibility of a tornado or waterspout is not ruled out’.

Aemet’s website declares such phenomena in Cadiz and Huelva could occur until 11.59pm tonight, and in Malaga province they are possible until 5.59am tomorrow.

The extreme weather follows a series of Atlantic storm systems sweeping across Spain, with further rain and potential flooding forecast throughout the week.

Aemet says that ‘the heaviest rainfall is expected in the Ronda region and the westernmost part of the Sol and Guadalhorce regions.’

Starting at 6pm this evening, 80mm of rainfall is expected within 12 hours in these two areas.

Residents and visitors are urged to remain cautious, follow official weather updates, and take necessary precautions as Storm Laurence continues to impact the region.