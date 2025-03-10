Pictured: Home destroyed by fierce storms in Marbella as Costa del Sol is placed on weather alert

A HOME has been completely destroyed in Marbella following a night of heavy thunder and rain.

Pictures shared on the Marbellasequeja Instagram page show the top half of at least one property completely torn off.

There are no reported injuries following the property’s collapse on Calle Aduar Leganitos last night.

Rubble can be seen taking up the entire street today, with a police cordon sealing off the affected area.

Heavy rainfall sparked by Storm Jana has caused flooding across the Costa del Sol, and the wet weather is only set to continue.

Footage shared online shows towns like Torremolinos completely inundated with flood water, with stairs and roads turned into rapids.

In Velez-Malaga, a family had to be rescued moments before their car was washed away by a torrent of water. Roads across Malaga, Marbella and Estepona have also been flooded.

State weather agency has placed the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce regions under a yellow for the rest of Monday.

Forecasters predict up to 15mm of rainfall in an hour or 40mm in 12 hours.

Meanwhile, according to current weather models, Malaga province will experience showers until at least the weekend.

Also on a yellow alert for rainfall today are the whole provinces of Sevilla, Cadiz and Huelva.

Weather warnings in place for Andalucia on March 10, 2025

Nuestra dotación de #VélezMálaga

interviene por vehículo atrapado en zona rural en la carretera de Arenas, en el río Seco, del mismo municipio.

A nuestra llegada los ocupantes estaban fuera del coche. No hay daños personales#CPBMálaga @diputacionMLG pic.twitter.com/GFigZbtjWG — CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) March 10, 2025

??? #PolicíaLocal informa: Tráfico cortado en la carretera de Los #Pedregales por la subida del nivel del Arroyo Vaquero.



? En caso de emergencia, llama al 1-1-2.@AytoEstepona pic.twitter.com/dsfHvWXP6J — Protección Civil Estepona (@PCivilEstepona) March 9, 2025

In Estepona, traffic has been closed off on the Los Pedregales road due to a surge in the Vaquero ravine.

Puerto Banus in Marbella has also seen the underpass leading to La Sala closed after being inundated with rain water.