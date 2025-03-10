2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool garage – € 390,000

Charming ground-floor apartment with stunning views Discover this inviting and cozy ground-floor apartment nestled in a serene residential community near the picturesque Alcazaba Lagoon. With a desirable south-facing orientation, this home offers a peaceful and private atmosphere, complemented by stunning views of lush gardens and majestic mountains. The thoughtfully designed living and dining area seamlessly connects to a fully fitted open-plan kitchen, creating a modern and functional space. The master bedroom boasts an en-suite bathroom, while the guest bedroom enjoys access to a separate,… See full property details

Apartment

Estepona, Málaga

2 beds 2 baths

€ 390,000